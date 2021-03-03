English
UK says virus-hit economy to rebound 4.0% this year, weaker than forecast

AFP
March 03, 2021 / 06:35 PM IST

Britain's virus-ravaged economy is forecast to grow by a lower-than-expected 4.0 percent this year after shrinking 10 percent in 2020, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday.

Sunak, unveiling the latest official forecasts in his annual budget, said the rebound would be weaker than the government's previous estimate of 5.5 percent growth
first published: Mar 3, 2021 06:28 pm

