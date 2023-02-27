 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM Rishi Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

Associated Press
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Striking an agreement at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be a victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but not the end of his troubles.

UK PM Rishi Sunak (File photo/AP)

The U.K. and the European Union were poised Monday to end years of wrangling and seal a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Striking an agreement at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be a victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - but not the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its Northern Ireland allies may be a tougher struggle.

Sign of a potential U.K.-EU breakthrough came Sunday, when the two sides announced that von der Leyen will travel to England for a meeting with Sunak. A joint news conference is penciled in, followed by a statement by Sunak to the House of Commons.

If all goes to plan, it could end a dispute that has soured U.K.-EU relations, sparked the collapse of the Belfast-based regional government and shaken Northern Ireland's decades-old peace process.