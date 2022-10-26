English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    UK PM Rishi Sunak may delay fiscal statement: Report

    Sunak is expected to meet finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday to discuss his proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, the report said.

    Reuters
    October 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak (Image source: AFP)

    Rishi Sunak (Image source: AFP)

    New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering delaying next week's planned fiscal statement in order to fill a hole of 40 billion pounds ($46 billion) in the UK's finances, The Times reported.

    Sunak is expected to meet finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday to discuss his proposals to increase taxes and squeeze public spending, the report said.

    The statement could also be delayed by a couple of days so it is presented before Nov. 3, when the Bank of England is set to announce its plans for further interest rate hikes, the Times said. It could even be pushed back again and turned into a full budget, the newspaper added.

    This comes after former PM Liz Truss's spokeswoman said last week that her successor would decide whether to proceed with a fiscal plan scheduled for Oct. 31.

    Hunt reversed Truss's economic growth plan on Oct. 17 after several weeks of turmoil in UK politics and markets and Truss resigned a few days later.

    Close

    Sunak, who became Britain's third prime minister in two months, quickly re-appointed Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets.

    Hunt, after his appointment, said the government would work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth, while acknowledging a tough time lay ahead.

    ($1 = 0.8720 pound)
    Reuters
    Tags: #Jeremy Hunt #Rishi Sunak #uk pm rishi sunak
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.