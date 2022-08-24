 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

UK PM Boris Johnson pledges more military aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv

Aug 24, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, promising a further package of military support.

The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson, who has less than two weeks left as prime minister, said on Twitter.

TAGS: #Boris Johnson #Kyiv #PM #UK #Ukraine
first published: Aug 24, 2022 07:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.