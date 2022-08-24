English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    UK PM Boris Johnson pledges more military aid for Ukraine during visit to Kyiv

    The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

    August 24, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Wednesday to mark the country's independence day, promising a further package of military support.

    The 54 million pound ($63.5 million) package will include 200 drones and loitering munitions to enable the Ukrainian military to better track and target invading Russian forces, Johnson's office said in a statement.

    "The UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war," Johnson, who has less than two weeks left as prime minister, said on Twitter.
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Kyiv #PM #UK #Ukraine
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 07:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.