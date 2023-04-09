 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK parliamentary delegation to discuss trade, research ties in India

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

The India (Trade and Investment) APPG was created last year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India's independence and comprises 25 British members of Parliament and peers of different political affiliations.

A British parliamentary delegation of India (Trade & Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-city tour to explore two-way trade and research and development collaborations.

The cross-party delegation, being led by Indian-origin House of Lords peer Baroness Sandy Verma, is scheduled to hold meetings with senior ministers and business leaders with the backing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The discussions come against the backdrop of the eighth round of negotiations between officials on both sides towards a free trade agreement (FTA). The tour, which will also cover Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai, marks a parliamentary visit from the UK to India after a six-year gap.

"As President of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on India (Trade & Investment), I am delighted to be co-leading this delegation," said Verma.