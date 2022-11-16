UK Paints now owns 50.0092% stake in Berger Paints

UK Paints (India) has acquired an additional 0.002 percent stake in Berger Paints, taking its total acquisition up to 50.0092 percent. Prior to the acquisition, UK Paints (India) held a 50.09 percent stake in the company.

In March 2017, the GBS Dhingra Family Trust had sold 6,5,00,000 shares of Berger Paints at Rs 232 on the BSE. The KSD Family Trust also sold 6,5,00,000 shares at Rs 232. At the time, UK Paints India had bought 1,30,00,000 shares at Rs 232.

Berger Paints India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up from Rs 219.21 crore reported during the same period a year ago.

The revenue earned by Berger Paints from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,670.9 crore, which was 20 percent higher than Rs 2,225 crore it earned in the corresponding period a year ago. The EBITDA for the period came in at Rs 376.53 crore, up 2.6 percent from Rs 366.98 crore it reported in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints shares closed 0.16 percent down at Rs 608.25 today on the BSE.