MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UK misses Donald Trump deal in Airbus-Boeing tariffs dispute

Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on wine, cheese, olives and other European specialities in a battle over subsidies to aerospace giant Airbus.

AFP
January 20, 2021 / 09:02 PM IST
A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. | Representative Image

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. | Representative Image

Britain failed to strike a deal with Donald Trump ahead of his departure as US president on a tariffs dispute between European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing, the UK government said Wednesday.

The UK said it hoped to find an agreement with Trump's successor Joe Biden. A 16-year spat over subsidies for Airbus and Boeing turned increasingly sour during Trump's presidency.

Donald Trump pardons Steve Bannon, Elliott Broidy, dozens of others, on last night in White House

Trump imposed 25-percent tariffs on wine, cheese, olives and other European specialities in a battle over subsidies to aerospace giant Airbus.

The EU responded with its own round of tariffs on imports of US farm produce, including wheat and tobacco, plus strong alcohol and chocolate, after the World Trade Organization faulted Washington in turn over state aid for Boeing.

Close

Related stories

But as Britain left the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government suspended the measures to coax the US to agree to a negotiated outcome.

Trump's administration said Brexit meant the UK could not impose EU tariffs on Washington anyway.

"We want to de-escalate and resolve this (Airbus-Boeing) dispute so that we can deepen trading ties with the US and move onto the next phase of our trading relationship, to the benefit of UK businesses," the Department for International Trade said in a statement Wednesday.

"We look forward to working with the new US administration at the earliest opportunity to find a solution that works for both sides," it added.
AFP
TAGS: #Airbus #Airbus-Boeing tariffs dispute #Boeing #Boris Johnson #Business #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Tariffs Dispute
first published: Jan 20, 2021 09:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.