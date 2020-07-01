UK India Business Council appoints Jayant Krishna as Group CEO

The UK India Business Council on July 1 said Jayant Krishna will take over as its new Group Chief Executive Officer from August 3.

Krishna has previously led key initiatives of the Skill India mission as CEO, and Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation.

"I'm pleased to accept this extraordinary opportunity to work towards further strengthening UKIBC's support to UK and Indian industry, encouraging bilateral investment, and helping businesses succeed. This transition is taking place at a stage when both countries' economies have grown to a comparable size in terms of nominal GDP, and we are at the threshold of a vibrant phase in our economic ties. UKIBC will continue to bolster two-way trade and investment flows between UK and Indian businesses," he said.

He will be the first Indian CEO of UKIBC and the first CEO of the Council to be based in India.

"I'm delighted to announce the appointment of Jayant Krishna as the new Group CEO of UKIBC. I have no doubt that with Jayant as CEO and Richard as Chair, supported by the UK and Indian teams, the UKIBC will rise to new heights in support of our members, clients and stakeholders," said Chair, Lord Davies of Abersoch, CBE.