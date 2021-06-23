UK High Court refuses Nirav Modi's application to appeal against extradition to India

UK high court has refused fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's application to appeal against his extradition to India.

Earlier on June 23, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it had transferred a part of the attached or seized assets in cases related to fugitive billionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, to state-run banks and the Centre.

On April 15, 2021, UK home secretary Priti Patel had ordered the 50-year-old diamantaire be extradited to India.