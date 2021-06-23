MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UK High Court refuses Nirav Modi's application to appeal against extradition to India

UK high court has refused fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's application to appeal against his extradition to India.

Moneycontrol News
June 23, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST

UK high court has refused fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's application to appeal against his extradition to India.

Earlier on June 23, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it had transferred a part of the attached or seized assets in cases related to fugitive billionaires Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, to state-run banks and the Centre.

On April 15, 2021, UK home secretary Priti Patel had ordered the 50-year-old diamantaire be extradited to India.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 23, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.