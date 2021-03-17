UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, 'no evidence' of health risks

Representative image: Reuters

The United Kingdom's Health Minister Matt Hancock on March 17 reassured the public that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for use and that there was no evidence it caused blood clots.

Hancock told broadcasters that the government is aware that over 10 million people in the country have had it.

“We keep the effects of these vaccines under review all the time and we know that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is saving lives in the UK right now so if you get the call, get the jab,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

When asked about whether there was news of people turning down the vaccine amid rising suspicions after European countries banned the jab, Hancock said they are witnessing a huge number of people getting vaccinated every day.

On March 16, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) urged governments not to halt the use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic is still taking thousands of lives each day.

"We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death outweigh the risk of the side effects," Emer Cooke, head of the agency said.

Dutch health officials, on March 14 said they suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for two weeks after "possible side effects" had been reported in Denmark and Norway.

Netherland’s move against the use of AstraZeneca came after several other European and Asian nations had reported blood clots following vaccinations.

However, the EMA chief noted that thousands of people across the EU develop blood clots every year for a variety of reasons and that there were no reports of increased clotting incidents in the clinical studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the Guardian's reports, former US President Trump has also again urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

-- With inputs from PTI