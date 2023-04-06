UK govt to revise offer for Tata Steel UK over decarbonisation plans: Report

The UK government has proposed to revise the offer made to Tata Steel UK in January, where the steel-making company has been seeking a financial package to execute its decarbonisation plans for the Port Talbot plant, The Economic Times reported.

Tata Steel has reportedly sought fiscal support from the UK government for replacing the two blast furnaces at its factory that are nearing the end of their operational life. The Tata Group has conveyed its stand to the UK that it cannot continue with its British growth plans based on the offer last made, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Moneycontrol in February, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel TV Narendran said, “We have given them (UK government) a proposal. They got back with a counterproposal. So, let's see where it ends. So, we are in discussion.”

Moneycontrol News