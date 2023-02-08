 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK government offers counter-package to Tata Steel for Port Talbot plant

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

The UK government has offered a counter-package to Tata Steel against its proposal seeking a financial package to execute its decarbonisation plans for its plant in Port Talbot, its global CEO and MD TV Narendran has said.

However, there is a big gap between what Tata Steel had asked for and what the British government has offered, he said without sharing any details of the government's offer.

When asked if the Rishi Sunak-government in the UK has responded to Tata Steel's proposal seeking financial support, the CEO replied in affirmative.