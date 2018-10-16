App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK firm Skyline strikes insurance pact in India to protect farmers

The company's founders, Gethin Jones and Laurent Sabatié, have spent the last year developing the technology-enabled insurance solution targeted at the underinsured markets of the world and believe their product will provide affordable protection for India's farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

London-headquartered insurance technology company Skyline Partners has announced plans to launch its inaugural weather insurance product to provide protection to farmers in India by next year.

The company's founders, Gethin Jones and Laurent Sabatié, have spent the last year developing the technology-enabled insurance solution targeted at the underinsured markets of the world and believe their product will provide affordable protection for India's farmers.

"Our vision is to provide commercially viable and affordable insurance to the world's underserved markets,” said Jones and Sabatié, who were part of a fintech delegation led by the Lord Mayor of London to India last week.

"We are humbled to be part of this business delegation in India with the Lord Mayor of London. His business of trust is an inspiration and it is an honour to join efforts for a strong UK and India collaboration," they said.

related news

The company's technology-powered weather insurance offering targets the global protection gap and recently secured funding to grow its business from innovation hub OneAdvent.

"Skyline Partners' unique technological offering is unprecedented in this space and will undoubtedly be a game changer in an industry that is at a crossroads. We are excited that both our investment and platform will provide them with the tools they need to break into the market,” said OneAdvent CEO David Hill.

Lord Mayor of London Charles Bowman added: "During the course of our visit to India there was lots of interest in their offer, and I look forward to hearing about the company's future successes as a result of our trip.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 09:14 am

tags #Business #Companies #insurance technology #London #Skyline Partners

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.