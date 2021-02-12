MARKET NEWS

UK economy shrinks record 9.9% in 2020 on virus: Data

"Over the year 2020 as a whole, GDP contracted by 9.9 percent, marking the largest annual fall in UK GDP on record," the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

AFP
February 12, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


Britain's economy shrank by a record 9.9 percent last year on the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite a 1.0-percent gain in the fourth quarter, official data showed Friday.

AFP
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Economy #UK
first published: Feb 12, 2021 01:13 pm

