UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

Nov 29, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (file image)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the UK's commitment to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as part of the country's wider focus on enhancing ties with the Indo-Pacific region.

Delivering a talk Monday night at the Lord Mayor of Londons Banquet — his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge at 10 Downing Street last month — the British-Indian leader reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of "freedom and openness" around the world.

He also pledged to "do things differently" when it came to China, which he said poses a "systemic challenge" to British values and interests.

"Before I came into politics, I invested in businesses around the world. And the opportunity in the Indo-Pacific is compelling," said Sunak.

"By 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. That's why we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia," he said.

"Like many others, my grandparents came to the UK, via East Africa and the Indian subcontinent and made their lives here. In recent years, we've welcomed thousands of people from Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. We're a country that stands up for our values, that defends democracy by actions not just words," he noted.