MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UK-based Tide forays into India, commits Rs 1,000-crore investment

The company, which plans to target the small and medium enterprises, will be hiring 1,000 people in software development, product development and field teams to help penetrate the business.

PTI
June 29, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

Tide, a British company focused on providing financial and administrative solutions to small businesses, on Tuesday announced its entry into India, committing a Rs 1,000-crore investment over the next five years.

The company, which plans to target the small and medium enterprises, will be hiring 1,000 people in software development, product development and field teams to help penetrate the business.

When asked about the source of funds, Gurjodhpal Singh, the chief executive of Tide India, said it has raised a funding of GBP 100 million and has been earning handsomely from its UK operations.

The company plans to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) right from incorporation to normal conduct of business in a compliant manner, he said, adding that it is targeting to have 2.5 million SMEs as clients in the next five years.

Further, it is planning to introduce a dedicated bank account in partnership with RBL Bank in a way that other neobanks do, and will also try to deploy its artificial intelligence and machine learning engines to aid the SMEs access working capital, Singh said.

Close

Tide will operate from a tech centre in Hyderabad, which was started in early 2020 and already employs 200 people, and a business office in Gurugram, Singh said.

India is the first market that it has chosen to expand into and there will be other countries where the company will be taking its services, Singh said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Tide
first published: Jun 29, 2021 01:56 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.