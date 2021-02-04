UK-based Contec Global inks $200 million deal with Maithri Aquatech for air-to-water solutions in Africa, West Asia

Picture for representation (Image: Wikimedia)

To meet the ever-growing requirements of clean, potable and safe water in Africa and West Asia, UK-based Contec Global entered into a strategic alliance of over $200 million with Maithri Aquatech for the next few years.

Through this alliance, the firms aim to offer air-to-water sustainable solutions in the regions. However, the first project will be implemented in select West Asian countries.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Maithri–Contec Global partnership will bring together valuable skills in sustainable water solution development, deployment, and social impact strategy. This will help these select countries to take steps towards the water and food security, through innovative air-to-water solutions.

Waterworld: How beverage company Diageo is rethinking water usage

"This $200-million business deal, spread over the next few years, would undertake capacity building in African and the Middle East countries using Indian technology and expertise to deliver turn-key AWG solutions for drinking and micro-irrigation in acutely water-stressed areas,” BusinessLine quoted Maithri Aquatech MD Ramkrishna Mukkavilli as saying.

"The global alliance is a sustainability improvement opportunity for both our companies. By providing our solutions through Contec Global’s established distribution system in Africa and the Middle East, it will help transform governments, corporates, communities, and others from being net consumers of water to becoming net producers of water, on a sustainable basis," he added.

Contec Global chairman Benoy Berry stated that the partnership will help address some of the water problems in the region. "Bringing sustainable technology to Africa has been the focus of Contec Global. We see water problem assuming critical dimensions in coming years and the partnership with Maithri Aquatech will help address some of this," Berry said.

"The partnership with Maithri Aquatech would expand Contec Global’s offering to cover scalable water solutions, which are capable of producing water from the air on a mass scale and on a sustainable basis," he added.