UK approves restricted Huawei role in 5G network

Britain on January 28 greenlighted a limited role for Chinese telecom giant Huawei in the country's 5G network, stressing that "high risk vendors" would be excluded from "sensitive" core infrastructure.Huawei said it was "reassured" that it would have a role in Britain's high-speed fifth generation networks, after Washington lobbied London hard to ditch the company on security concerns.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 06:21 pm