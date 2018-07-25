App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Small Finance opens branch in Chandigarh

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank which began its operations in February 2017, is currently operational across 24 states and Union Territories with over 280 branches.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services, today launched its banking operations here with an opening of a branch. "In the coming months, we will continue to increase our banking footprint across the country to serve the unserved and under-served customers," Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Samit Ghosh said in a statement here.

"We are also leveraging the immense business potential and trading strengths of Chandigarh market by offering innovative and attractive products in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) segments.

"This is a big focus area for the bank and the small businesses in Chandigarh and surrounds, will immensely benefit from the business loan offerings of Ujjivan," the bank's Chief Marketing Officer Vijay Balakrishnan said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

