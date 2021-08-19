Ujjivan Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Nitin Chugh resigns, will step down on September 30

File image of Nitin Chugh

Nitin Chugh, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, has submitted his resignation, the lender said in a regulatory filing on August 19.

The resignation will come into effect from September 30, 2021.

"We hereby inform you that the bank has received a letter dated August

18, 2021 from Mr. Nitin Chughtendering his resignation from the position of Managing Director and CEO of the Bank w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021," Ujjivan SFB stated in its BSE filing.

Chugh has confirmed, in his resignation letter, that he is resigning due to personal reasons and "there are no material reasons", the bank said.

Chugh's tenure as Director of the bank, which is co-terminus with his tenure as Managing Director and CEO, would also end after his resignation comes into effect, it added.

"Consequently, he shall also cease to be Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013," the lender further noted.

The bank noted that its Board, which has taken note of Chugh's resignation letter and "has appreciated his valuable contribution to the board and the bank during his association". The board wishes him the very best in his future endeavours, it added.