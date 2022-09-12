Ujjivan Small Finance Bank launches QIP to raise Rs 475 crore: Sources

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on September 12 said that it has opened a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise Rs 475 crore, sources told CNBC Awaaz.

The minimum base price of the QIP is likely at Rs 21 per share, a 17 percent discount to market price. Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Monday closed 5.42 percent higher at Rs 25.30 apiece on BSE from its previous close. It has gained over 20 percent in the last one month and 23 percent in the last one year.

The QIP will result in dilution of 13.1 percent of pre-issue capital, the sources added. DAM Capital and IIFL bankers will be book managers.

In February, the board had approved raising up to Rs 600 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

Last month, the small finance bank had raised the interest rate by up to 1.5 percent on fixed deposits. The new rates have come into effect from August 9, and are applicable on deposits under Rs 2 crore.

The bank reported a strong set of earnings for the June-ended quarter (Q1FY23). The company's business momentum looks healthy and the asset quality has improved with the net non-performing asset (NPA) being the lowest across lenders in the quarter.