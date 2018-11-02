App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank eyes deposit base of Rs 6000 cr

Presently, the deposit base (both retail and bulk) of the SFB stood at Rs 4000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Courtesy: Bank facebook page
Courtesy: Bank facebook page
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB), a subsidiary of the listed entity Ujjivan Financial Services, was eyeing a deposit base of Rs 6000 crore by the end of the current financial year, its CEO Samit Ghosh said on November 2.

Presently, the deposit base (both retail and bulk) of the SFB stood at Rs 4000 crore. Ghosh said that bulk deposits were solicited from FIs, cooperative banks, schools, trusts and trade associations.

"After starting small finance banking operations almost two years back, we are having now 400 bank branches, both urban and rural. This will go up to 500 by the year end," Ghosh told reporters.

He said that demonetisation had impacted performance in the last two years quite significantly. "We have now surpassed that situation and the last two quarters of the current fiscal witnessed moderate growth," he added.

related news

From this quarter, average monthly disbursements would around Rs 1000 crore, he said, adding the SFB would roll out personal and two-wheeler loans.

To a query, he said that the SFB, also engaged in micro-financing activity, would have to get listed within three years of start of operations. The deadline for this falls on January 2020, he said.

"Ujjivan and three other SFBs had approached the RBI to allow reverse merger of the holding companies with the banks. But that was turned down", he said.

Ghosh said, "Now we are exploring the options of whether to go for a rights issue, a small public issue or transfer of bank shares to the holding company."

The promoters' holding in the SFB would have to come down to 40 percent within five years of start of operations, as per RBI guidelines, he stated.

Ujjivan SFB would also apply for the universal banking license when eligible, he said.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Business #India #Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.