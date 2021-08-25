Ujjivan SFB appoints Carol Furtado as Officer on Special duty following Nitin Chugh's resignation

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, at its Board meeting on 25 August, approved the appointment of Carol Furtado as the ‘Officer on Special Duty (OSD), the bank said in a statement.

Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from August 26, 2021, and will be serving the Bank as ‘OSD’ until outgoing MD & CEO, Nitin Chugh is in office, the release said.

Post-September 30, 2021, she will take charge as the Interim CEO, subject to RBI approval, the bank said. "The Board of Ujjivan SFB, in parallel, will evaluate suitable candidates for the MD & CEO position, and submit two names to RBI for approval," the bank said in a release.

On August 19, the bank said Chugh has submitted his resignation and the resignation will come into effect from September 30, 2021.

"We hereby inform you that the bank has received a letter dated August 18, 2021, from Mr Nitin Chugh tendering his resignation from the position of Managing Director and CEO of the Bank w.e.f. close of business hours on September 30, 2021," Ujjivan SFB stated in its BSE filing. Chugh has confirmed, in his resignation letter, that he is resigning due to personal reasons and "there are no material reasons", the bank said.

Furtado, an insider

Furtado has been with Ujjivan SFB since its inception and has spearheaded the organisation on numerous occasions, playing critical roles. Furtado is a finance professional with over 25 years of experience in leading roles in microfinance & retail banking, in both banking & financial services domains. She was one of the key members of the leadership team that laid the foundation and built Ujjivan.

She has been part of Ujjivan Group since 2005 and most recently was designated at Ujjivan SFB as Head of Operations & Service Quality. Subsequently, she moved into Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd., serving as the CEO.

Furtado has played several pivotal roles in the microfinance business of Ujjivan and has been instrumental in the successful transformation, into a Small Finance Bank. Furtado holds a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration, from Mount Carmel Institute of Management, Bangalore.

She has previously worked in ANZ Grindlays Bank, Bank Muscat, and Centurion Bank Limited for over a period of ten years.