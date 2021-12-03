UIDAI getting Aadhaar future-ready, looking to collaborate with international organisations

UIDAI is currently doing 50 million Aadhaar authentications a day

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is prepping to use Aadhaar for more use cases and collaborate with organisations like the United Nations and World Bank, as well as other global economies to make digital identity available in different countries.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO of UIDAI said, “We are looking at quantum computing, how we can harness smartphone capabilities for authentication, and maybe how to decentralise our blockchain. We will be happy to collaborate with other nations on how they can use our architecture and our systems.”

The organisation will also look to leverage data analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning for Aadhaar-based verification of documents.

Garg was in conversation with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma at the InFinity Forum organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

UIDAI’s key focus as part of Aadhaar 2.0 is increasing the ease of living for Indians. Beyond financial inclusion, use cases are being explored for how Aadhaar can help in social security, healthcare, pension, disbursal of benefits, and scholarships.

“The trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (commonly known as JAM) has helped significantly. There have been savings of nearly $30 billion in the past five to seven years because of better targeting,” Garg added.

UIDAI is currently doing 50 million Aadhaar authentications a day. Garg added that the number of Aadhaar authenticated transactions increased by 100 percent over the past year as online transactions and usage of financial services digitally saw a spike amid the pandemic.

“Ultimately we want to go to a stage where people are able to do a larger number of transactions through the portal, which is the vision of Digital India,” he said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma pointed out that Paytm and the rest of the fintech ecosystem are beneficiaries of Aadhaar which has enabled easy verification for providing financial services digitally.

“Aadhaar authentication system helps us not only verify the financial beneficiary but also helps us do KYC formalities and keep a track of any anti-money laundering activities,” Sharma explained.

Garg also spoke on December 2 at the Digital Money Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) where he said that UIDAI is looking forward to having more partners from India who can help it in taking the Aadhaar technology overseas, reported PTI.

"In the Aadhaar ecosystem, we realised we need to partner with others outside the UIDAI internal system. In the past, we had people from the industry. We are forming an advisory board for different sectors for enrolments, updates authentication, customer relationship management, website design," Garg said.