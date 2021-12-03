MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UIDAI getting Aadhaar future-ready, looking to collaborate with international organisations

UIDAI CEO Dr Saurabh Garg said that use cases of Aadhaar beyond financial inclusion are being explored for social security, healthcare, pension, disbursal of benefits and scholarships.

Priyanka Iyer
December 03, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
UIDAI is currently doing 50 million Aadhaar authentications a day

UIDAI is currently doing 50 million Aadhaar authentications a day

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is prepping to use Aadhaar for more use cases and collaborate with organisations like the United Nations and World Bank, as well as other global economies to make digital identity available in different countries.

Dr. Saurabh Garg, CEO of UIDAI said, “We are looking at quantum computing, how we can harness smartphone capabilities for authentication, and maybe how to decentralise our blockchain. We will be happy to collaborate with other nations on how they can use our architecture and our systems.”

The organisation will also look to leverage data analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning for Aadhaar-based verification of documents.

Garg was in conversation with Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma at the InFinity Forum organised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

UIDAI’s key focus as part of Aadhaar 2.0 is increasing the ease of living for Indians. Beyond financial inclusion, use cases are being explored for how Aadhaar can help in social security, healthcare, pension, disbursal of benefits, and scholarships.

Close

Related stories

“The trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (commonly known as JAM) has helped significantly. There have been savings of nearly $30 billion in the past five to seven years because of better targeting,” Garg added.

UIDAI is currently doing 50 million Aadhaar authentications a day. Garg added that the number of Aadhaar authenticated transactions increased by 100 percent over the past year as online transactions and usage of financial services digitally saw a spike amid the pandemic.

“Ultimately we want to go to a stage where people are able to do a larger number of transactions through the portal, which is the vision of Digital India,” he said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma pointed out that Paytm and the rest of the fintech ecosystem are beneficiaries of Aadhaar which has enabled easy verification for providing financial services digitally.

“Aadhaar authentication system helps us not only verify the financial beneficiary but also helps us do KYC formalities and keep a track of any anti-money laundering activities,” Sharma explained.

Garg also spoke on December 2 at the Digital Money Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) where he said that UIDAI is looking forward to having more partners from India who can help it in taking the Aadhaar technology overseas, reported PTI.

"In the Aadhaar ecosystem, we realised we need to partner with others outside the UIDAI internal system. In the past, we had people from the industry. We are forming an advisory board for different sectors for enrolments, updates authentication, customer relationship management, website design," Garg said.
Priyanka Iyer
Tags: #Aadhaar #PayTm #UIDAI #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Dec 3, 2021 04:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.