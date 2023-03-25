 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena backing Rahul Gandhi who is insulting Savarkar: Maharashtra CM

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena is supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been "deliberately insulting" V D Savarkar which is "unfortunate".

He claimed Rahul Gandhi has also insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community with his "Modi surname" remark and people will not let the Congress leader move on the streets.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget session here, Shinde said the Uddhav Thackeray faction has no right to speak on Hindutva.

"I publicly condemn Rahul Gandhi for deliberately insulting Savarkar and PM Modi. People will not let Rahul Gandhi move on the streets," the chief minister said.