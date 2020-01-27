UDAY not a failure; new scheme likely in Budget 2020: RK Singh

Asserting that the UDAY scheme was not a failure Power Minister RK Singh on January 27 said an improved version of the programme, meant for revival for discoms, may be announced in the Union Budget later this week.

"We have discussed the new (UDAY) scheme with Finance Ministry. We expect it to find place in the Budget," Singh said at the sidelines of the listing ceremony of the $750-million international bond of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at NSE.

He also indicated that unlike earlier practice of having multiple schemes, the Centre would channelise all efforts through one scheme, and states would have to reduce the losses of discoms to get all the benefits.

Targeting to cut discom losses to below 15 percent, he said power would be sold on strong financial mechanism and the states would decide on their own subsidies.

"The Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme is not a failure. We have reduced losses of discoms from over 22 per cent to around 18 percent...," he stated.

Last year in August the Centre had made it mandatory to provide letter of credit for buying power by the discoms.

Beside, single day advance payment mechanism had also been introduced.