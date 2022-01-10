business Uday Kotak vs Ashneer Grover: Why BharatPe Co-founder sent legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Chief BharatPe's co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Grover sent a legal notice to Kotak Mahindra Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Uday Kotak, one of India's top bankers, and his senior management, accusing the bank of failing to secure financing and allocation of shares in an IPO launched by beauty firm Nykaa. The notice was sent on October 30, 2021, but assumes significance after a leaked audio call that has Grover allegedly abusing and threatening a Kotak employee on this issue, went viral. Watch the video to know what transpired #UdayKotak #AshneerGrover #AshneerGrovervsUdayKotak