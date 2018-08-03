App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uday Kotak trims stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 19.70%

The bank has "approved the allotment of 100,00,00,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) to eligible investors at the issue price of Rs 5 per PNCPS, aggregating to Rs 500 crore pursuant to the issue," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Uday Kotak, the founder and promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has pared down his stake in the bank to 19.70 percent from about 30 percent following issuance of preference shares. The stake dilution of the promoter is in line with RBI's directive.

The bank has "approved the allotment of 100,00,00,000 Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (PNCPS) to eligible investors at the issue price of Rs 5 per PNCPS, aggregating to Rs 500 crore pursuant to the issue," Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a BSE filing.

Subsequent to this issue, the paid-up capital of the bank has increased from Rs 953.16 crore to Rs 1,453.16 crore and the promoter holding is 19.70 per cent of the paid-up capital, it said.

Kotak's holding in the bank prior to the preference share issuance was 29.74 per cent.

related news

The preference shares have been issued through private placement. The promoters' position in terms of voting rights will remain the same as earlier as banking laws cap voting rights at 15 per cent, irrespective of shareholding.

RBI had earlier asked promoters of Kotak Mahindra Bank to bring down their stake to 20 per cent by December 2018 and 15 per cent by March 2020 in line with the guidelines for new bank licences released four years ago.

Kotak had previously sold his stake in May last year. He sold 1.8 crore shares of the bank for a little over Rs 1,687 crore resulting in dilution of his stake to 29.74 per cent.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Uday Kotak

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.