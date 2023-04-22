 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Uday Kotak to transition to non-executive role after CEO tenure at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Uday Kotak’s tenure as the chief executive officer and managing director of the bank ends on December 31, 2023. KVS Manian, whole-time Director, Kotak Bank, had previously said that Jay Kotak, Uday Kotak's son, will not be a contender for the position, at least for now.

Uday Kotak’s tenure as the chief executive officer and managing director of the bank ends on December 31, 2023

Uday Kotak, the current Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO and MD) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is set to assume a non-executive role in the bank after his tenure as CEO ends this year.

According to a regulatory filing on April 21, Kotak will be appointed as a non-executive, non-independent Director of the bank upon the conclusion of his term as MD and CEO.

Kotak's tenure as the CEO and MD of the bank will come to a close on December 31, 2023.

Also read: Who will take Uday Kotak’s job?