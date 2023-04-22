Uday Kotak to transition to non-executive role after CEO tenure at Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak, the current Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO and MD) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is set to assume a non-executive role in the bank after his tenure as CEO ends this year.
According to a regulatory filing on April 21, Kotak will be appointed as a non-executive, non-independent Director of the bank upon the conclusion of his term as MD and CEO.
Kotak's tenure as the CEO and MD of the bank will come to a close on December 31, 2023.
Veteran banker Uday Kotak has headed the country's fourth largest private-sector lender, Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), since its inception as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in 1985. After turning into a bank in 2003, the company has grown to become a financial behemoth across segments.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, in the quarter ended December 2022, reported healthy standalone double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.
The bank’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) rose 31 percent on-year to Rs 2,792 crore in the December quarter.
The asset quality of the bank improved sharply in the reporting quarter with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining 81 basis points (Bps) on-year and net NPA falling 36 bps on-year.
Hunt for new CEO
In November 2022, KVS Manian, whole-time Director, Kotak Bank, said that Jay Kotak, Uday Kotak's son, will not be a contender for the position, at least for now. According to Bloomberg, in February 2023 the bank roped in Egon Zehnder, a global search firm, to find a new chief.
Kotak Mahindra Bank has a strong line-up of experienced executives heading different verticals and at least two senior executives who could be potential contenders for the top job. There are market speculations that whole-time directors Shanti Ekambaram and KVS Manian are among the top contenders for the post.