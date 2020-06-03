App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uday Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar as the new CII President

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, is now the President-designate of CII for 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra
Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday announced new office-bearers for the year 2020-21. Uday Kotak was elected as CII President and Sanjiv Bajaj assumed office as the Vice-President.

Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, has taken over as the President of CII for 2020-21 from Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems, CII said in a press release.

Kotak, the President-designate for the last two years, was the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council and others.

Close

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, took over as the Vice-President of CII.

Bajaj, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, was the Chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20 and had led CII National Committees on Insurance and Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech.

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, replaced Kotak as the President-designate of CII for 2020-21. Mr Narendran was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and had led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources.

Narendran is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy. He was the co-chair of the Mining and Metals Governors Council of the World Economic Forum. He is also a member from the Indian side on BRICS Business Council and a member of the Indo-French CEO council.

Narendran is currently the Vice-President of India Institute of Metals.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #CII #Confederation of Indian Industry #Kotak Bank #Uday Kotak

