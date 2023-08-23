Uday Kotak says Kotak Mahindra Bank must outlive his name

Asia's richest banker Uday Kotak on Wednesday (August 23) said Kotak Mahindra Bank must outlive his name as the job of the individual is to nurture the institution over time.

Speaking about the roadmap of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak, MD and CEO, said in the United States, there was a JP Morgan. Now, there is none, and the institution lives on a 100 years later.

Also, there is Goldman and Sachs. All these were started by individuals and families, and they have outlived the individuals and families to become global institutions, Kotak said exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at the Banking Transformation Summit.

"Look at even in the technology space, look at Apple. Most people thought it was Steve Jobs, he is gone, but Apple is all-pervasive. So there's so much for us to be thinking about the institutional framework. And India needs to build that more than anything else," he said.

Asked about succession planning, he quoted English poet Lord Alfred Tennyson, "I think I really would like to see this institution like the famous poem — men may come and men may go but I go on forever."

Further, Kotak asked the Indian banking sector to be disruptive if it wants to avoid the fate of telecom, steel, airline, and other sectors.

"We need to have the fear of death for us to really get our act together... Look at what has happened to the telecom sector. There were 13 players, what happened to all of them? ... (Now there are) two-and-a-half serious players in the telecom sector. Look at the airline industry, look at steel."

He said, "Sector after sector, you are seeing consolidation and concentration in fewer hands. I am not against consolidation as long as we keep the competitive intensity in place. So if you compare banking to these sectors, let me ask you the question — Do we have too many banks or too few banks?"

Talking about bankruptcy law, Kotak pointed out that India is facing challenges in insolvency law and the country needs to have a quick and much better resolution, "Therefore as India grows, you cannot have a system where the credit cost is so high because of a very high-resolution cost in case of a loan getting bad."

"Direct lending by a bank to a business group is obviously not correct. But you can have indirect lending through the vendors, through the service providers, there can be so many linkages that can happen. Fundamentally, banking is a high-leverage, high-risk business," he added.