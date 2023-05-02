Uday Kotak praises JPMorgan post First Republic Bank's acquisition, asks India to learn from US

Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank, hailed US' 'strong' financial institutions hours after the country's largest lender JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank. The bank was taken over by regulators after rescue efforts failed to undo the damage from wrong-way investments and depositor runs that roiled regional lenders.

In a tweet, Kotak said India too needs strong institutions backed by reliable domestic capital. According to him, the development underscores strong domestic US financial institutions backed by significant capital and capable leadership.



The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said in a statement that JPMorgan will now 'assume all deposits, including all uninsured deposits, and substantially all assets' of First Republic.

According to a PTI report, the federal agency estimates it will have to pay about $13 billion to cover First Republic's losses from the deposit insurance fund.

Following First Republic’s disclosure of a loss of more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter, it became the second-largest bank in terms of assets and third bank so far to fail in US history.