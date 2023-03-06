Uday Kotak lauds India's inflation fight, calls it ahead of curve

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak has lauded India's inflation fight calling it ahead of the curve compared to other Central Banks.

Kotak said that the world needs to move to interest rates ahead of inflation. He cited examples of US and Eurozone interest rates that lag the inflation rate.

Inflation facts: Eurozone CPI

8.6% overnight rate(MLR)

3.25%, US CPI 6.40% Fed Funds rate 4.75, India CPI

6.50%Repo rate 6.50%.

Earlier, Kotak had said that interest rates would get higher and stay for longer as central banks around the world work on more rate hikes, he said in a tweet.

Also read: Uday Kotak thinks central banks will hike rates for longer

“Global central bank balance sheets take huge losses as they bought long-term bonds and de facto printed money. Who pays? Sovereign. Signs of sticky inflation in (the) US. More interest rate hikes likely. And higher for longer. Remember airplane turbulence? Fasten seat belts worldwide,” Kotak had tweeted. The RBI has raised the key interest rates by 250 basis points in the current fiscal. Experts forecast another 25 basis points hike in the April policy as retail inflation crept up to 6.52 percent in January breaching the upper end of the RBI's tolerance band. Related stories Cookie may crumble for Britannia as soaring wheat, milk prices to crimp margins: CLSA

Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to consolidate in broader range with positive bias

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter: UP Police

Moneycontrol News