    Uday Kotak lauds India's inflation fight, calls it ahead of curve

    The RBI has raised the key interest rates by 250 basis points in the current fiscal. Experts forecast another 25 basis points hike in the April policy as retail inflation crept up to 6.52 percent in January breaching the upper end of the RBI's tolerance band.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak has lauded India's inflation fight calling it ahead of the curve compared to other Central Banks.

    Kotak said that the world needs to move to interest rates ahead of inflation. He cited examples of US and Eurozone interest rates that lag the inflation rate.


    Inflation facts: Eurozone CPI
    8.6% overnight rate(MLR)
    3.25%, US CPI 6.40% Fed Funds rate 4.75, India CPI
    6.50%Repo rate 6.50%.

    Earlier, Kotak had said that interest rates would get higher and stay for longer as central banks around the world work on more rate hikes, he said in a tweet.

    “Global central bank balance sheets take huge losses as they bought long-term bonds and de facto printed money. Who pays? Sovereign. Signs of sticky inflation in (the) US. More interest rate hikes likely. And higher for longer. Remember airplane turbulence? Fasten seat belts worldwide,” Kotak had tweeted.

    The RBI has raised the key interest rates by 250 basis points in the current fiscal. Experts forecast another 25 basis points hike in the April policy as retail inflation crept up to 6.52 percent in January breaching the upper end of the RBI's tolerance band.

