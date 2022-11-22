 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Udaipur gears up for G20 Sherpa meeting

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

The three-day meeting will have sessions on various topics like accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth; multilateralism; food, fuel and fertiliser; and women-led development.

(Image: News18 Creative)

From painting walls to depict the Indian culture to decking up heritage sites with lights, hectic preparations are underway in Rajasthan's Udaipur for the first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's presidency.

The meeting will be held from December 5 to 7.

"Udaipur will set a unique example in front of the country and the world by extending Mewari hospitality during the event," District Collector Tara Chand Meena said on Tuesday.

Work for repairing and beautifying roads is in full swing, he said.

Various departments are at work to ensure that lakes are cleaned and heritage sites decked up with lights.

All preparations for the meeting will be completed by November 30, Meena said.