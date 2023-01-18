 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Udaan product shipment jumps six-fold to 1.7 billion in 2022

Jan 18, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

B2B e-commerce firm Udaan recorded over a six-fold jump in product shipments to 1.7 billion in 2022, catering to over 22 million orders, driven by demand for FMCG products, according to data shared by the company on Wednesday.

The Lightspeed Venture and Microsoft-backed unicorn had shipped 260 million products, catering to around 50 million orders in 2021 -- which was hugely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total shipments made to over 1,200 towns and cities included over 70 million electronics products, more than 30 million products each in the lifestyle and general merchandise category, 9 lakh tonnes of essentials, and 1.5 lakh tonnes of FMCG products during the year.

"With an addressable market of approximately USD 1 trillion and penetration of less than 1 per cent, B2B eCommerce offers a huge opportunity to mass-market players. A horizontal platform like Udaan, which has made substantial investments in building capabilities, such as a nationwide supply chain & logistics network, a superior tech platform and trade credit is well placed to leverage this opportunity," Udaan co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta said in the statement.

In 2022, Udaan witnessed a huge surge across the essentials category with a repeat purchase rate of over 89 per cent with the highest demand coming from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

It shipped over 320 million biscuit packets, 210 million beverages, and about 125 million namkeen packets, followed by ready-to-eat products - approximately 85 million noodle packets and 36 million chocolate packets were shipped through the platform.