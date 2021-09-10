Udaan co-founder Vaibhav Gupta named CEO; company eyes IPO in 18-24 months

Representative image

Business to business (B2B) e-commerce platform Udaan said on September 10 that one of its co-founders, Vaibhav Gupta, will take over as CEO, a move that it said is in line with the evolution needed to become a publicly listed company in 18-24 months.

While Gupta takes charge as CEO, the other two co-founders Amod Malviya and Sujeet Kumar, as board members will work with him to ensure that the organisation transitions to a CEO- led structure, the company said. The changes will be effective September 10, 2021.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)