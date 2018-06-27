App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

UCO Bank stresses on recovery

The state-owned bank is aiming to recover bad loans of around Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal, UCO Bank MD and CEO R K Takkar said on the sidelines of its AGM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UCO Bank is mainly focussing on recovery in order to return to profit, its top officials said here today.

The state-owned bank is aiming to recover bad loans of around Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal, UCO Bank MD and CEO R K Takkar said on the sidelines of its AGM. "We are looking at various avenues but the main one is recovery.

Our provisioning coverage ratio at more than 60 per cent is quite healthy. So once resolutions under the NCLT happen, either through OTS (one-time settlement) or normal recovery channels, it will help us in not only reducing our NPAs but also writing back some of the provisions depending on the haircut we will have to take," Takkar said.

He was also hopeful of the bank registering profit and coming out of RBI's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in the next two years. RBI had initiated PCA against the city-based bank in May in view of its high NPA and negative return on assets (RoAs).

related news

Uco Bank has exposures to nine of the 12 large stressed accounts, which were identified by the RBI last year to get resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The bank's overall exposure to these nine accounts is around Rs 4,300 crore.

Addressing the AGM, Takkar said the major focus of the bank is to reduce NPAs, recovery through account specific strategies and check for further slippages. The lender's total cash recovery plus upgradation for the last financial year stood at Rs. 4290.12 crores, he said.

Its gross non-performing assets in absolute terms, went up to Rs 30,549.92 crore as on March 31, 2018, which is over 35 per cent year-on-year jump from Rs 22,540.95 crore in the year-ago period, he added.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #India #NPA #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #UCO Bank

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.