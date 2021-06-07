UCO Bank knocks on RBI’s door seeking removal of PCA tag

Kolkata-based lender UCO Bank has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take it out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework following an improvement in its financial parameters. The bank has written to the banking regulator, Ajay Vyas, Executive Director, UCO Bank told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction.

"We have written to the RBI after declaring the financial results for FY21," Vyas said.

Under PCA, the RBI imposes certain business restrictions on banks with weak financial metrics. The nature and degree of curbs are threshold-based and depend on the financial profile of each individual bank. UCO Bank has been under PCA since May 2017 and as such, it has been barred from increasing risk-weighted assets due to its high non-performing asset (NPA) ratios and negative return on assets.

The bank has been planning to make the request with the regulator for the removal of the PCA tag after it posted three successive quarters of profit in FY21, according to statements made earlier by AK Goel, MD & CEO, UCO Bank. In Q4 of FY21, too, UCO Bank posted a profit of Rs 80 crore. On a full-year basis, its net profit stood at Rs 167 crore.

UCO Bank’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 13.74 percent, against the regulatory minimum of 11.5 percent. Its net NPA ratio was at 3.94 percent against a required 6 percent, and its return on assets (RoA) stood at 0.12 percent on an annualised basis.

In March this year, the RBI allowed Mumbai-based IDBI Bank to exit PCA, subject to certain conditions. Of course, IDBI Bank has been identified as a contender for privatisation and the development is crucial to attracting suitors for the bank.