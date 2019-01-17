App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 08:05 PM IST

UCO Bank board approves raising Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

The board of the bank, in its meeting held on Thursday, also approved raising Rs 500 crore from tier-II bonds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday said it has got board approval for raising Rs 1,000 crore through sale of shares on private placement basis to fund business growth.

The board of the bank, in its meeting held on Thursday, also approved raising Rs 500 crore from tier-II bonds.

The equity capital of Rs 1,000 crore would be raised through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. However, it did not specify the timeline.

The board also cleared a proposal to raise capital through issue of up to 20 crore shares under Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS), the filing said.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 20.80 per unit, up 0.73 percent, on the BSE.

At the current market price, the bank would raise about Rs 400 crore through ESPS.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 07:45 pm

