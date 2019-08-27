UBS - world's largest wealth manager - turns bearish on equities amid US-China trade tensions

Taiwan and South Korea will face the brunt of the slowdown due to their dependence on trade and technology, UBS said
UBS Global Wealth Management has expressed pessimism about equities, following escalated trade tensions between the US and China.
The Swiss asset management company has been underweight on equities since the European debt crisis, reports Bloomberg.
The statement assumes significance as UBS, which oversees more than $2.48 trillion of invested assets, is the world’s largest wealth manager.
US President Donald Trump recently raised tariffs to 30 percent from 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Also read: There's an increasing interest in the 'r-word' – recession, data suggests
"Risks to the global economy and markets have increased, following a renewed escalation in US-China trade tensions," said UBS' Global Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. He also cautioned “against large equity underweights” and reiterated his stance that the US can avoid a recession in 2020.
Taiwan and South Korea will face the brunt of the slowdown due to their dependence on trade and technology, Haefele said. UBS also slashed its 2019 earnings forecast for Asia to 2.8 percent from 6.3 percent.
Asian stocks took a drubbing on August 26 following the escalation in the trade tensions. Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite falling around two percent. Nomura on August 26 cut its rating on the Hang Seng index to underweight from overweight.However, not everyone is pessimistic about equities. If the US-China trade situation comes together, then fund flows can return to Asia, Paul Sandhu of BNP Paribas told Bloomberg. Sandhu said investors can take advantage of a potentially weaker dollar and lower flows to the region will reach an "inflection point such that asset allocation decisions are going to have to be made in favour of those markets."Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.