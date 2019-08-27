UBS - world's largest wealth manager - turns bearish on equities amid US-China trade tensions

UBS Global Wealth Management has expressed pessimism about equities, following escalated trade tensions between the US and China.

The Swiss asset management company has been underweight on equities since the European debt crisis, reports Bloomberg.

The statement assumes significance as UBS, which oversees more than $2.48 trillion of invested assets, is the world’s largest wealth manager.

US President Donald Trump recently raised tariffs to 30 percent from 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

"Risks to the global economy and markets have increased, following a renewed escalation in US-China trade tensions," said UBS' Global Chief Investment Officer Mark Haefele. He also cautioned “against large equity underweights” and reiterated his stance that the US can avoid a recession in 2020.

Taiwan and South Korea will face the brunt of the slowdown due to their dependence on trade and technology, Haefele said. UBS also slashed its 2019 earnings forecast for Asia to 2.8 percent from 6.3 percent.

Asian stocks took a drubbing on August 26 following the escalation in the trade tensions. Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite falling around two percent. Nomura on August 26 cut its rating on the Hang Seng index to underweight from overweight.