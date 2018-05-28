Uber working with govt to share traffic insights

US-based ride hailing platform Uber today said it is working with various government agencies for offering traffic-related insights through its 'Movement' tool for cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In April, Uber had launched 'Movement', a free tool that uses "anonymised data" from trips taken through its platform and helps planners and policy makers to analyse transportation patterns, and plan future infrastructure projects accordingly.

Uber Senior Director (Public Policy and Government Relations) Asia Pacific Ann Lavin said the issue of congestion is becoming an alarming issue across most cities in India.

"...we have been able to gather large amounts of traffic data for several key metros in India. Uber Movement can help drive data-driven policy making and provide the much needed impetus to urban planners and civic authorities," she told reporters here.

She added that the company aims to continue playing a key role in "solving urban mobility challenges" working with the government.

She said Uber has provided access to the tool to civic authorities, local governments, transportation researchers, technology and urban infrastructure think tanks in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

While the data helps city officials measure the impact of road improvements and plan future infrastructure projects, it helps commuters discover patterns and analyse the impact of events, rush hours, and road closures in cities and helps optimise travel time.

By mining data, learnings can be applied to reduce the impact of traffic disruptions, Lavin suggested. Uber offers 'Movement' in other global cities like London and Cincinnati.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, said India has embraced urbanisation as a win-win solution for the country's development.

"A smarter transport and traffic management system is a significant element of this planned urbanisation... By providing data of Uber rides to the public at large, Uber Movement is supporting a data-led approach to urban planning," he added.