you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

The retracted offers come shortly after media reports suggested that Uber fired 3,500 employees via a Zoom call.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Uber is recalling job offers made to business school graduates in India.

The taxi app company has withdrawn offers made to graduates from Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs), Management Development Institute, Gurgaon and Bhavan’s SPJIMR, according to a report by The Economic Times.

"Students across IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Calcutta, MDI, SPJIMR have been affected," as per a source quoted in the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The retracted offers come shortly after media reports suggested that Uber fired  3,500 employees via a Zoom call.

At Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), where San Francisco-based Uber had made job offers to software engineers,

"We are yet to hear from them on this issue, but we are hoping technical talent isn't impacted," a placement team member at an IIT said as per the report.

Apart from Uber, other prominent companies that have withdrawn offers to business school graduates include Gartner, Acuvon Consulting and WorkIndia, sources told the paper.

"We cannot comment on what decisions corporates make under market pressure. However, institutes have memories of organisations that have withdrawn offers. That creates a reputation risk," IIM Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee said in the report

An institute can informally request an organisation not to withdraw job offers to students, Chatterjee said.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:04 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uber

