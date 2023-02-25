 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber urges Delhi government for industry dialogue; seeks parity with delivery cos on electrification mandates, timelines

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Uber said it is ready to commit to the same phased electrification mandates including full fleet electrification timelines as suggested for delivery companies.

With the Delhi government planning to allow only electric two-wheelers to ply as bike taxis, Uber on Friday said the time is right for a deeper industry dialogue as it also emphasised the need for fair and equitable transition to help shared mobility drivers.

To make a just transition, it is equally important to create a level-playing field across industries, Uber said in a blogpost. Two-wheeler ridesharing apps should be seen at parity with others like delivery and services, the blogpost said, adding different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors not only leads to inequitable sharing of responsibility but seriously disadvantages the entire industry.

"Sustainability is a shared goal and no one can get there on their own. While we look for bold, ambitious ways to reach the zero emissions target, we need to find every way possible to help shared mobility drivers make a fair and equitable transition," Shiva Shailendran, Director  Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a blogpost.