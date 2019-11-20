Uber unveils driver rewards programme in 13 Indian cities

The US-based ride hailing company Uber on November 20 said it has rolled out a driver rewards programme Uber Plus in 13 Indian cities including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Kochi and Guwahati. The programme which was piloted in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Mumbai will allow driver partners to earn points for rides that can be used to get free doctor consultations, concessions on education modules, access to micro loans, faster airport pickups and savings on vehicle maintenance costs.

"These points will be earned over a fixed period of every three months and can be accumulated to unlock higher tiers such as Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, which in turn will enable driver partners to access better rewards," Uber India and South Asia Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh told PTI.

After the pilot, Uber Plus is being rolled out across 10 new cities Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Guwahati and Jaipur.

Singh said about 20,000 driver partners had participated in the pilot and added that thousands more are expected to join as more cities get added.

"We have always worked towards prioritising their welfare and making them feel valued, respected and appreciated. Uber Plus will enable our driver partners to access greater benefits during their everyday journeys," he added.

Uber Plus is a tiered rewards system with four levels and driver partners need to maintain at least a threshold star rating, a low cancellation rate, and a threshold acceptance rate.

They will earn points on every trip during a fixed three month-period that will go towards unlocking a status. They will earn more points for trips done during peak hours.

Riders will also be able to see a driver's Uber Plus tier (Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond) in the app when they request a ride.