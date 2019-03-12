App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Uber to pay $20 million to settle long-running legal battle with drivers

Drivers for the ride-hailing company argued in the lawsuit they are employees, not independent contractors, as Uber has classified them, and therefore entitled to benefits and reimbursement for their expenses.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit brought by drivers nearly six years ago, according to court filings, resolving one of its many legal battles with drivers ahead of a hotly anticipated initial public offering this year.

Drivers for the ride-hailing company argued in the lawsuit they are employees, not independent contractors, as Uber has classified them, and therefore entitled to benefits and reimbursement for their expenses. The settlement amount is one-fifth of the $100 million settlement offer Uber proposed in 2016 to resolve the case, which U.S. District Judge Edward Chen at the time rejected as an inadequate amount.

The new settlement, which still must be approved by Chen, was filed in federal court in San Francisco late Monday night.

The lawsuit is central to a widely held debate over so-called gig-economy workers, the workforce assigned by technology platforms such as food-delivery and ride-hailing services. Gig-economy workers have often argued they should receive better pay and benefits, and be treated as employees.

related news

A California Supreme Court ruling last year made it much more difficult for companies like Uber to argue that their drivers are independent contractors, which poses a threat to Uber's business model.

The Uber settlement covers drivers in California and Massachusetts who have driven for Uber from August 2009 through February this year, according to the filing. The class is much smaller than in 2016 when the initial settlement offer was made.

Following Chen's rejection of that offer, Uber won an appeals court ruling that upheld the company's arbitration agreements as largely valid and enforceable. That forced most drivers into arbitration, and reduced the class size involved in the class-action lawsuit.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:12 pm

tags #Business #Uber #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Govt Released Masood Azhar, Present NSA Doval Escorted Him, Rahul ...

Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing Jaish Chief as 'Masood ...

Fit-again Hardik Joins Mumbai Indians' Pre-tournament Camp

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Calls for Google Breakup in Australia

Wanted to Contest from Barrackpore as Voters are Angry With Sitting MP ...

Delhi Traffic Inspector Alleges DCP Madhur Verma Slapped, Abused Him f ...

In Wake of Ethiopia Airlines Crash, DGCA Bans Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Minerva Punjab Claim to Pull Out of Super Cup with Seven Other I-Leagu ...

Boeing says it has "full confidence" in its 737 MAX planes

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

IT Minister tells social media firms to prevent abuse

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Gold gains as dollar dips on tame US data; Brexit vote in focus

Multi-cornered poll battle in Jammu and Kashmir awaits: Lack of develo ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

New York Times calls Pulwama terror attack 'explosion' in headline: Wa ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium now live in India with subscriptions st ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19: FC Goa set up final clash against Bengaluru FC despite lo ...

Nita Ambani honours police personnel, armed forces and their families ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Kalank teaser: Is that Kriti Sanon shaking a leg in a song?

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas treats brother Siddharth's fiance Ishit ...

Akshay Kumar's Good News co-star Diljit Dosanjh promotes Kesari with a ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.