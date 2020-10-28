Uber to offer 12,000 free rides to National Association for the Blind in 8 Indian cities

Uber has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), to facilitate 12,000 free rides worth Rs 25 lakh, to blind, low-vision and other specially-abled people, their caregivers and teachers.

The partnership will be valid till December 2020.

This will enable safe access to educational and training institutes and work places in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

In each city, the programme will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter, for example with NAB Delhi in New Delhi, the company announced on October 27.