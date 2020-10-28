172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-to-offer-12000-free-rides-to-national-association-for-the-blind-in-8-indian-cities-6026391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uber to offer 12,000 free rides to National Association for the Blind in 8 Indian cities

The partnership will be valid till December 2020.

PTI
Representative image: Pexels
Uber has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), to facilitate 12,000 free rides worth Rs 25 lakh, to blind, low-vision and other specially-abled people, their caregivers and teachers.

This will enable safe access to educational and training institutes and work places in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Close
In each city, the programme will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter, for example with NAB Delhi in New Delhi, the company announced on October 27.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 08:45 am

