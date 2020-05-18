Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

The company, which is also in talks with GrubHub Inc to reinforce its food delivery business, said it plans to reduce investments in several non-core projects.
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.
First Published on May 18, 2020 10:48 pm