Tata Motors to supply 25,000 XPRES'T electric sedans to Uber

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement.

Tata Motors on Monday said it will supply 25,000 XPRES'T electric vehicle units to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.

The electric fleet would be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.

The Mumbai-based automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.